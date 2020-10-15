Edureka Partners with Premium Institutes to deliver Advanced Executive Certification Programs

Bangalore, India, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Edureka, a leading global online platform for niche, trending technology skills reaffirmed its commitment to skilling and career development during the current pandemic, announcing a slew of new additional courses in cloud computing, cyber security and digital marketing, under its Advanced Executive Certification Programme. The programme is a first of its kind, providing online higher education for technology professionals, delivered in association with leading educational institutions including E&ICT Academy IIT Kanpur, E&ICT Academy NIT Rourkela, E&ICT Academy NIT Warangal, and IMT Ghaziabad. Edureka provides courses covering the most cutting-edge, current technologies under this programme and witnessed high interest when it had introduced courses in Big Data Engineering and AI & ML last year, to test the response from IT professionals.

Spread over an extensive period of nine months, unlike most other short-term online certification courses, and including over 450 hours of learning and a number of practical assignments, the advanced courses are designed to propel IT professionals towards growth in career and salaries, by enabling them to learn cutting-edge technologies in-depth. Over 200 thousand learners applied for the five courses launched under the programme so far and there has been an increase in demand by 115% within the 6 months that the programme has been launched. Edureka plans to introduce 4-5 more courses in trending technologies over the next 5 months and is in talks with some of the country’s best educational institutions to collaborate for the same.

Explaining the relevance of the programme, Vineet Chaturvedi, Co-founder & VP, Marketing, Edureka said, “While IT professionals look to upskill themselves with current and new technologies consistently through online certification courses, they prefer short term modules and certifications that they can quickly complete and add on to their profile. In the current pandemic, the significant shift that we have seen is the growing interest for ‘Deep Skilling’ and learning futuristic technologies in a more comprehensive manner, providing them the ability to specialise in these skills and leverage it to continue to grow their careers during these tough times. Our partnership with some of the best institutes to offer these courses and certifications, has given us the added edge in providing increased recognition and credibility for the courses.”

He further added, “We are in talks with institutes to announce 4-5 more courses under this programme over the next six months and this will position Edureka as the only online platform, providing advanced, deep skilling technology courses and certifications. The initial feedback from our students that they do see it as enabling growth in their careers at such a time, motivates us to expand and enhance this programme and we are excited.”

The courses are delivered online, enabling students to learn from top industry professionals and curriculum designed by university professors and gain quality education without having to step out of their homes. Currently available courses are:

Advanced Certification in Cloud Computing with E&ICT Academy, IIT Kanpur

Post Graduate Certification Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with E&ICT Academy, NIT Warangal

Advanced Executive Program in Cybersecurity with NIT Rourkela

Advanced Executive Program in Big Data Engineering with NIT Rourkela

PG Certification Program in Marketing with Specialization in Digital Marketing in association with IMT Ghaziabad

In addition to these courses, Edureka continues to offer courses in different in-demand technologies and platforms including DevOps, Cloud, Big Data, Data Science, Business Intelligence, and Block chain.

About Edureka:

Edureka is a global provider of live, instructor-led training in trending technologies. They offer short term courses supported by online resources, along with 24×7 lifetime support. Edureka has an unwavering commitment to help working professionals keep up with changing technologies. With an existing learner community in more than 100 countries, Edureka’s vision is to make learning easy, interesting, affordable and accessible to millions of learners across the globe.