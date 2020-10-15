Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 15, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market is projected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for energy efficient power electronics. Gallium Nitride is a semiconductor used in the production of semiconductor power devices, RF (Radio Frequency) components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). Gallium nitride has the potential to act as displacement technology for silicon conductors in power consumption, analog applications and radio frequency components. GaN semiconductors hold dynamic chemical and electrical properties like high-voltage breakdown and saturation velocity that make the semiconductors perform proficiently in different switching devices.

The key factors that drive the growth of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices industry comprise the wide band gap feature of gallium nitride material that encourages innovative applications, the vast market for gallium nitride in consumer electronics and automotive devices, success of gallium nitride in radio frequency power electronics. Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices are broadly used in industries like defense, military, aerospace, telecommunication and medical sectors. GaN is also extensively used in blue light-emitting diodes and blue laser diodes in Blu-ray disc players which contributes to the growth of the market.

The wide band gap semiconductor material, Gallium nitride has the ability to operate at high temperature, high power density, and high frequency along with other operating voltages, driving the growth of the market. The rising penetration of gallium nitride in radio frequency power application is predicted to be a major growth driver for gallium nitride semiconductor devices market in future. The RF based switching is growing widely in the developed electrical energy systems especially in the renewable energy like solar power. Besides the reliability factor, gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices play an important role in reducing overall system costs. Conversely, gallium nitride lacks cost effectiveness in applications with low gigahertz like CATV (community access television) which reduces the market penetration. This is expected to hinder the growth of the industry to some extent.

Product Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technology

Industrial & Power

Others

The prominent gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices industry players profiled here are Aixtron SE, Cree Incorporated, Panasonic Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Fujitsu Ltd, RF Micro Devices Corporation, Toshiba, Infineon Technologies, OsramOpto-semiconductors, Gallia Semiconductor, ROHM Company Ltd. NXP Semiconductors, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qorvo and Nichia Corporation.

Geographically, gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America is expected to dominate larger share of the market due to the increasing demand for LEDs in consumer electronic products like gaming devices, personal computers, laptops, tablets, etc. Asia Pacific region is also estimated to witness faster growth due to the presence of large number of raw material suppliers in this region.

