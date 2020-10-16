Encryption Software Market Worldwide Demand, Rising Trends and Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Encryption Software Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

By 2024, the global Encryption Software Market size is estimated to reach USD 8,402.9 million, which is growing at a CAGR of more than 14% over the forecast period. With the growth in the trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), concerns about data security are on all-time high. These trends have further caused cyber-attacks, thefts, data breaches and commercial espionage which will drive the demand for protective software.

Key Players:

The key players in the market are firms like Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Symantec, EMC Corporation, Bloombase, Sophos, IBM Corporation, Intel Security and Trend Micro. These firms offer solutions to both large scale businesses and small & medium scale businesses at the same time focusing on the research and development of newer techniques of cryptography to provide optimum solutions to the clients.

Growth Drivers:

Developments in the terms of hardware and software in the fields of mobile technology and their increased penetration are further estimated to fuel the demand over the forecast period. The inclination of firms towards cloud computing, demand for sensitive data protection, high data volume requirements has led to increase in the demand of encryption software.

Verticals such as BFSI and healthcare are required to comply with stringent regulations set by authorities such as the PCI, HIPPA and DSS who have formulated data security solutions which has led to application of security solutions all over the world. Intellectual properties of enterprises and users have become prone to infringement and theft on account of increase in usage of internet and rapid digitization. These risks make companies implement the security solutions. Protection provided to the sensitive data and intellectual properties of enterprises is expected to drive the market over the next few years.

Application Outlook:

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Web Communication Encryption

Network Traffic Encryption

Cloud Encryption

End-Use Outlook:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Public Administration

Telecom

Defense & Aerospace

Education

Manufacturing

Regional Insight:

In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $500 million which is expected to increase due to organizations shifting to cloud storage facilities due to their incapacity to develop data storage infrastructures, which will surely increase the risks of losses of data, infringements and thefts escalating the demand. Countries like China and India have tremendous rate of development manufacturing sector as well as IT and telecom sector which will drive the market in the forecast period.

