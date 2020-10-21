Shoulder Replacement Market To Reach US$ 2898.2 Mn By 2025

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market – Shoulder Replacement Market

Market Value – US$ 2898.2 Mn in 2025

Market CAGR Value – 7.8 % in 2025

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

The shoulder replacement market is expected to witness robust growth and is anticipated to grow across important regional markets in the coming years. Persistence Market Research has captured the rhythm of the global shoulder replacement market and has represented it in an insights format in a new research publication titled “Shoulder Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025).”

This research study focuses on the impact of drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities on the global shoulder replacement market during the period 2017 to 2025. A detailed segmentation is covered in the report, which helps in estimating the value and volume projections during the period 2017 to 2025.

Company Profiles DePuy Synthes

DJO Surgical

Integra LifeSciences

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex Inc

Lima Corporate

Wright Medical Group

Exactech and Tornier, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Others.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Factors Impacting Growth During 2017 to 2025

The main factors boosting the growth of the global shoulder replacement market are – the rising number of surgeries, the technological advancements, increasing disposable income, increasing focus on cost efficiency, transparency of data, increased strategic alliances to initiate knowledge sharing, and the rising life expectancy of the population.

However, the market is not devoid of hurdles. Delayed tendering and reimbursement streamlining, poor operational environment, higher cost concerns, and increasing import duties on healthcare products could pose a threat to the growth of the global shoulder replacement market in the coming years.

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Segmental Analysis

The global shoulder replacement market is segmented on the basis of implant type, end user and region. With respect to implant type, it is further segmented into anatomical shoulder prosthesis and reverse shoulder prosthesis.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and orthopedic clinics. By region, the global shoulder replacement market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The anatomical shoulder prosthesis segment is expected to dominate the global shoulder replacement market by implant type , and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the period of forecast; the segment will show dominance by reaching a market value of about US$ 2 Bn

Global Shoulder Replacement Market: Forecast

According to Persistence Market Research, the global shoulder replacement market is expected to record a revenue growth of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2025 from about US$ 1.5 Mn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 7.8% during the period of assessment.