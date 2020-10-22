360quadrants Releases Quadrant on Best Project Management Software Providers

Pune, India , 2020-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Project management software is a computer program that enables project managers and other team members to commence, plan, implement, track, and deliver projects of all sizes and kinds. Project management software has been created to plan and store project responsibilities and events, arrange agendas and deadlines, address project problems, allocate and manage project-related expenses, set up association and support among project members, manage quality, bring together project teams, and manage human resources as well as project updates. The best project management software allows businesses to manage their projects through all the phases of the project lifecycle, right from project ideation and commencement to project implementation and conclusion.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on best project management software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the project management industry. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis that helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE PROVIDERS

360Quadrants evaluated 45 companies in the best Project Management Software market, out of which 18 were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Asana, Smartsheet, Wrike, Airtable, Zoho Projects, Trello, Basecamp, MeisterTask, ClickUp, Teamwork, WorkFront, Aha! and Monday.com have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Proofhub, and Teamleader have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies.

Redmine has been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies.

Flow, Freedcamp, EasyProjects and Thrive have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.

