The Star Barber & Beauty Salon is Now Open in Tyler, TX

Tyler,Texas 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Star Barber & Beauty Salon, a hair care salon situated at 1710 Garden Valley Rd, Tyler, TX 75702, has recently launched their website to allow customers as well as nearby visitors to pre-book their salon appointment. This has diminished the waiting line and now people can visit at the exact time when they have scheduled their appointment at the salon.

The hair experts at hair salon are professional people who have years of experience and knows what is the latest trend in the market. Besides the professional team, customers also enjoy fully furnished interiors, high-quality products and tools which are sanitized with every use. Customers can easily rely on Star salon hygiene as the salon ensures that it is sanitized and maintained during the pandemic phase.

Women hair care, hair styling, waxing, hair treatments, men’s fresh fades, tailored cuts, trimming, and kid’s haircut have become some of the most sought after hair care services available at Star Barber & Beauty Salon. The spa also focuses on keeping its environment fresh and tools clean and sanitized.

In addition to these services, Star Salon also offers quick delivery of these services by initiating an online booking option. Customers can now just visit startyler.com and easily book the required service on their preferred date and time.

The beauty salon owner says, “We are happy to serve customers better and better every day, therefore for their ease, we have taken the all right step. Now, customers won’t have to wait for their number to arrive but can easily pre-book their salon visit and show us on time. We will be happy to help them.”

She further added, “We are also following vast and cautious hygienic measures, keeping in mind today’s scenario and how it may not affect customer’s health.”

The team and expert staff at the salon always strive to bring the best result from their service and follow what’s trending. Also, all the services and products used by the hairdresser last longer and also do not contain any harmful chemicals that may cause hair damage.

New customers are visiting the salon daily, one of the customers Janell says, “I was nervous about trying a new place, but after seeing the work they did, I decided to stay. Not only did I get a great cut, but she listened to me and cut it exactly how I like it. I will definitely be coming back here to get quality service at great prices.”

New customers and all residents in Tyler, TX can easily reach to the hair salon and additionally can make a call at 903-360-7107 or email at starbarbersalontyler@gmail.com for further inquiry or can even book online at https://www.startyler.com/ for best haircutting services.