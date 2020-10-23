Acordis Technology & Solutions is now a Partner of Hitachi

Miami, Florida, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis, a Florida-based technology & solutions company, is now a partner of Hitachi; a Japanese multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan.

Acordis Technology & Solutions is a leading IT consulting company headquartered in Miramar, Florida, which offers managed IT services, cloud computing, digital signage, data management, IT security, and more. They help bring innovative ideas to the table while implementing cutting-edge technology that provides solutions, streamlines processes, and helps businesses stay more productive and reduce operating costs. They are happy to announce that they are now a partner of Hitachi.

Hitachi offers digital solutions that uses Lumada in five sectors, including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy, and IT, to increase its customers’ social, environmental, and economic value. Lumada is Hitachi’s advanced digital technology, service, and solution for turning data into insights for driving digital innovation. With Acordis, Hitachi would bring a cost-effective path for digital transformation with its Internet of Things (IoT), cloud solutions, networking, and data security solutions.

Acordis Technology & Solutions’ partnership program with Hitachi aims to bring success through cooperation. Their partnership will take market initiative, development efforts, and strategic activities that increase awareness and sales. Acordis Technology & Solutions will accelerate the global expansion of its business with its measures, including enhancing the partnership with Hitachi.

About Acordis Technology & Solutions.

Acordis Technology & Solutions in Florida is headed by (CEO) Rehan Khan. Acordis Technology & Solutions helps organizations to perform with efficiency and productivity. Ranked by industry’s best analysts as a market leader in South Florida, they provide outstanding customer services to their clients. In partnership with leading technology firms, Acordis offers advanced technology solutions to its clients. They are best known for their expertise, performance, and knowledge in the Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Collaboration, Data & Enterprise Networks, Managed IT Services, Digital Signage, IT Security, Document Management, MFP products and more. Acordis reduces your operating costs by increasing their efficiencies within the workgroups to maximize the output.

