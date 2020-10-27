Anatomic Pathology Market : Asia Pacific region is projected to reach the highest growth for secondary antibodies

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

Cancer is a complex disease that develops through the multi-stage carcinogenesis process involving multiple pathways. As a result, there are various hurdles associated with cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy. Histopathology is the microscopic study of diseased tissue.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, global anatomic pathology market size is estimated to grow from USD 33.3 billion in 2020 to USD 46.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137323145

By product & service, the anatomic pathology services market is segmented into services, instruments, and consumables. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the availability of reimbursements for diagnostic tests, rapid growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Based on the application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. The market for disease diagnosis is further segmented into cancer and other diseases. In 2019, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

Based on the region, the global anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137323145

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the Anatomical pathology market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PHP Holdings Corporation (Japan), Sakura Finetek (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio SB (US), Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), and BioGenex Laboratories (US).