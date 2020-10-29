Polybutadiene Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polybutadiene Market size is expected to value at USD 5.83 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for synthetic rubber in automotive industry for tire manufacturing. The rise in demand for polybutadiene, as a low-cost solution with superior properties, thus replacing natural rubber, is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Some of the important properties of polybutadiene such as high abrasion resistance and high green strength makes it ideal choice for manufacturing of tires. Globally, the polybutadiene market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

The polybutadiene is also widely used in polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) as an additive in order to enhance the toughness and green strength of the material. Other application of the polybutadiene includes golf balls and children’s toys. These factors are responsible of the growth of polybutadiene industry, in the recent years. The increasing demand for operational polybutadienes that are largely utilized in the manufacturing of automobile and construction adhesives are predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Increase in the number of automotive and construction manufactures have completely incorporated petrochemical companies that are a present across the entire supply chain. Petrochemical industries produce raw materials required for various industrial application, while monomers of theses raw material are used in production of polybutadiene. Thus, manufacturing of polybutadiene is considered as cost-effective process with a continuous supply of raw materials.

Polybutadiene manufacturers have also started producing polymers, polyesters and elastomers along with production of petroleum products. Such factors are largely influencing market performance in the last couple of years. Polybutadiene production units utilizes butadiene in large amount. However, fluctuations in the cost of butadiene due to ever-changing cost of crude oil prices coupled with economic instability across the world are predicted to hamper the growth of polybutadiene industry, during this period; thereby affecting demand of the polybutadiene worldwide.

Additionally, numerous governmental initiatives and regulation regarding environmental hazards of waste materials during the production of polybutadiene is negatively hampering the market growth. Other factors obstructing the growth of polybutadiene market are health consciousness among general population and sustainability. Rise in air pollution is largely affecting environment and living beings. Numerous governmental laws and regulations to curb air pollution are expected reduce rate manufacturing of polybutadiene, in the years to come. Furthermore, manufacturers are largely shifting towards adoption of bio-based butadiene, thus replacing use of petroleum based products.

The key players in the polybutadiene industry are JSR Co., Reliance Industries Limited, Lanxess, Synthos S.A., LyondelBasell Industries, Trinseo S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Ube Industries Ltd., and Nippon Soda Corporations.

