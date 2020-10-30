Xylitol Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Xylitol Market is estimated to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2025 owing to the increased prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle caused diseases like obesity & diabetes and hastened demand for low calorie sweeteners. Xylitol is a natural sugar alcohol that prevents cavities. Other sugar alcohols like sorbitol and mannitol are widely used in sugarless products. Xylitol is the sugar alcohol that greatly prevents cavity. It contains equal amount of sweetness and sugar volume and the granulated substance can be used in different ways just like the sugar is used. For example sweetening the cereals, for baking, hot beverages, etc.

Xylitol is naturally found in low concentrations in the fruit fibers and vegetables like oats, berries and mushrooms. In short, xylitol is a sugar substitute and this market is projected to grow considerably in the years to come with a CAGR of 6.6%. The application of xylitol sugar substitute will continue to grow since it holds less calories as compared to the original sugar. This has stimulated the acceptance of xylitol in various food stuffs.

Access Xylitol Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/xylitol-market

Studies on xylitol industry has analyzed the growing application of xylitol and this is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Xylitol helps in losing weight and decontamination and therefore, it is being consumed by people in different forms across globe. Its consumption is high because it also acts as a dietary fiber that helps to maintain gastrointestinal system. It is also used in different products like baked foods, xylitol mints, chewable vitamins, mouthwash, toothpaste, and cough syrup due to its health-related benefits.

Globally, the rate of (BMI) body mass index and obesity is rising due to the change in lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits followed by the growing obese population due to lack of exercise. These major factors are expected to stimulate the growth of xylitol market in the forecast period. Additionally, it helps in reducing risk of contracting ENT-related & periodontal ailments and helps to maintain sugar level.

Over the years, producers are engaging themselves in continuous research and development activities for introducing new products and to cater to the growing demands for sugar-free products. Preventing the diabetes and obesity related health issues has become necessary among the growing population and this is triggering the growth of the market. However, the strict government regulations regarding xylitol as sweeteners are hindering the xylitol industry. Various regulatory bodies like food and drug association are following their own protocols concerning xylitol usage which is delaying the introduction of new xylitol infused products.

Xylitol Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Chewing gum

Confectionery

Bakery & other foods

Oral care

Others

The prominent players in xylitol industry comprise Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, CSPC Shengxue Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd., Novagreen Inc., Glucose Co., Ltd., Shandong Futaste Co. Ltd., zuChem Inc., Roquette group, Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, etc.

Request a Sample Copy of Xylitol Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/xylitol-market/request-sample

Xylitol Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com