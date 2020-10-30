EMS Products Market Recent Development – Industry Report 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ — Emergency medical procedures involve on-the-spot diagnosis and treatment of the critically ill or injured. The emergency medical services EMS products market includes medical products and equipment used for such urgent procedures. This market is expected to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195094847

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development (including the establishment of and improvements in emergency care infrastructure). However, the high cost of emergency equipment is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

By type, the EMS products market is categorized into patient monitoring equipment, patient handling equipment, wound care products, infection control consumables, personal protection equipment, and life support and emergency resuscitation equipment. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising number of emergency visits and the growing requirement of life-support equipment (specially to prevent respiratory or heart failure in critically ill patients) are the major factors supporting the growth of this market segment.

Based on applications, the market is categorized into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rising geriatric population.

By end user, the EMS products market is classified into hospitals & trauma centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and other end users. The hospitals & trauma centres segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic conditions and trauma injuries and growth in investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide for hospital infrastructure development are factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195094847

The EMS products market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with growth cantered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as large population, rising standards of living, growing demand for quality medical care, and government initiatives are driving the growth of the EMS products market in Asia.

Given the immense opportunities in major applications of EMS products market leaders and emerging players are increasingly focusing on the market in the segments mentioned above to increase their revenues and are also looking to expand their reach to emerging economies.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com