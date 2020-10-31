Blood Screening Market: Trends and Developments

Pune, India , 2020-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing demand for donated blood, the rising number of blood donations, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the increasing prevalence of newer pathogens are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

The Blood Screening Market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Market Segmentations:-

Based on product & service, the Blood screening instruments market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, and software and services. The reagents and kits segment accounted for the largest share of the blood screening market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high consumption and repeated use of reagents & kits in blood screening procedures. Also, the accessibility of a wide range of reagents and the need for reliable, specific, and fast detection of TTIs are driving the growth of the blood screening reagents & kits market.

Based on end users, the blood screening market is segmented into blood banks and hospitals. The blood bank segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:-

In September 2019, The US FDA approved cobas Babesia, Roche’s first whole-blood test for donor screening, in accordance with May 2019 FDA-updated industry guidance recommending screening and testing for Babesia.

In February 2019, Grifols received FDA approval for the Procleix Babesia Assay for donor screening on its Procleix Panther System.

In October 2016, Merck opened a new Life Science Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, to serve as a regional hub for scientific advancement and customer collaboration.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the Blood screening instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe.

Key Players:-

The prominent players operating in the Blood screening instruments market include Grifols (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), BioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) ,Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.(US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), DiaSorin (Italy), GFE (Germany), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Perkin Elmer (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), and J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd (India).