Cub Scouts Pack 313 Celebrates Halloween With Jack-O-Lantern Competition

Clearwater, Florida, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — On October 27th, Cub Scout Pack 313, chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, celebrated their annual “Ichabod Crane Night” at Largo Central Park. Cub Scouts and their families participated in a Jack-O-Lantern contest where all participants won a special prize for their hand-carved pumpkins.

The tradition started more than twenty years ago. After reading the tale of Icabod Crane, the Cub Scouts Master for Pack 313 came up with a pumpkin carving contest inspired by the strange disappearance of Icabod who only left behind his hat and a mysteriously shattered pumpkin,

After selecting their pumpkins and carving them Cub Scouts show off their Jack-O-Lanterns, awards includes the “Most Classic Jack-O-Lantern, the “Crane-eee-est Pumpkin” and “Pumpkin that Most Resembles the Cub Master.”

This year’s judge was Julieta Santagostino the President of the Foundation for a Drug Free World Florida Chapter. “I really enjoy judging the Jack-O-Lanterns this evening,” said Julieta. “I do prevention classes for some of the Cub and Boy Scouts, so it was fun seeing all of them during one of their annual activity.”

“The Cub Scouts are always really excited about Icabod’s Crane Night” said Patricia Nemeth, Chairwoman for Pack 313. “They start planning their pumpkins weeks ahead and help each other out. It is a fun and creative activity that has become a tradition in our Pack.”

The Cub Scouts program aims to prepare youth to grow into self-reliant and dependable adults. Cub Scouts achieve this with a lineup of hands-on activities and adventures.

Pack and Troop 313 are open to faith of any faith, as is any troop. Youth in the Scouting program are encouraged to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law.

