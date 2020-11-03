Dr. Rosa E. Negrón Muñoz joins Accel Research Sites network

LAKELAND, Fla., 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Accel Clinical Services is proud to announce that Dr. Rosa Negrón Muñoz has joined the Accel Research Sites network.

Dr. Negrón Muñoz will join Dr. James Andersen at Accel’s Lakeland, Florida site. Dr. Negrón Muñoz will start phase II, III and IV studies with a focus in psychiatry, neurology and psychology.

“The spotlight has been bright on clinical trials as everyone focuses on the search for a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Matt Maxwell, CEO of Accel Research Sites. “But there are other aspects of healthcare this period has touched, especially mental health. We are thrilled to bring on Dr. Negrón Muñoz with her vast expertise in this area and look forward to drawing on her forward thinking to keep Accel Research Sites on the cutting edge of the medical industry.”

Dr. Negrón Muñoz is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry and forensic psychiatry. She is the associate medical director for Tri-County Human Services, medical director for Meadowbrooke Psychiatric and Counseling Centre and a consultant psychiatrist for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department and the School District of Manatee County in addition to serving as medical director for her own practice, Yantra Psychiatric Services.

Dr. Negrón Muñoz earned her medical degree from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in Puerto Rico. She completed her residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center and received additional training at the New York University Psychoanalytic Institute and New York Medical College.

She is a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, as well as a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She is also a member of the Florida Medical Association and the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, where she serves on several committees.

Dr. Negrón Muñoz is an accomplished speaker and researcher. Her work focuses on juvenile delinquency, PTSD and school shootings, among other areas.

Dr. Negrón Muñoz speaks fluent Spanish and English, and many of her clinical trials are offered in Spanish.

“The Accel Research Sites team has already done so much to further the medical field and provide excellent treatment options to patients and providers,” Dr. Negrón Muñoz said. “They are growing, and they are focused on staying at the forefront of what is going on in the industry. I’m thrilled to be part of bringing diversity to clinical trials and shining a spotlight on mental health.”

For more information about Accel Research Sites, visit accelresearchsites.com.

About Accel Clinical Services

Accel Clinical Services is a portfolio of companies dedicated to supporting independent physicians and their patients in the delivery of high-quality medical care. It serves as the parent company to subsidiaries built to align services around the needs of its customers: Accel Research Sites, Accel Trial Connections Network, Accel Patient Communities, Accel Provider Communities, and Accel Research Management.

About Accel Research Sites

Accel Research Sites is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com