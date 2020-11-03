DNC Facility Services Chosen As A Preferred Vendor Educational Service Center Purchasing Cooperative

Carthage, TX, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —DNC Facility Services has been chosen as a preferred vendor by the Region 5 Purchasing Cooperative and Region 7 Purchasing Cooperative.

Most Reliable Service In The Region

Cleaning is the front line defense for killing germs and viruses through Sanitation & Disinfection. If you find your school in an outbreak, call us. We can reach high-touch surfaces and hardto-reach places, quickly and efficiently

Preferred School Cleaning Service

For more than 35 years, we’ve been serving school districts throughout Texas and Louisiana with our customized school cleaning services.We use proven sanitation and infection control measures to eliminate indoor bacteria, molds, viruses, and allergens, helping you effectively reduce the number of sick days in your school.

Putting Your Fears To Rest

Our EPA Approved Products Kill:

COVID-9 / Coronavirus

MRSA

Cold Viruses

Flu Viruses

Norovirus

Coli

Salmonella

Looking For Reliable School Cleaning Services?

Managing school districts comes with many cleaning challenges, especially if you don’t have the right janitorial staff in place. Infection control can become a major problem if you don’t have dependable professions providing your cleaning services.

Balancing your school’s sanitation needs, appearance, and budget is challenging. We make it possible for you to achieve all of your goals while making the most of your janitorial budget.

Why We Use Electrostatic Sprayers For Efficient School Disinfection

Throughout your school, hundreds of surfaces could be covered with pathogens that cause and spread illness. It’s difficult to get to these surfaces to disinfect them. And the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Traditional disinfecting methods offer only limited coverage. To reduce the cause of illness at its source, we use a revolutionary way to reach and kill pathogens almost everywhere.

The electrostatic sprayer system turns the liquid into small droplets. Then the sprayer applies a charge to each drop so they are attracted to and adhere to surfaces with a force greater than gravity. The coverage is superior. It spreads over, under and around surfaces.

Our electrostatic system saves you time, money and labor. We can cover up to 300 square feet in just 60 seconds. In an hour, up to 18,000 square feet, compared to only 3,900 square feet with a trigger sprayer.

Our Process For School Disinfection

Call us at 903-694-9780

We will respond within 24 hours

We will arrive with a dedicated Infection Control crew & specialized equipment

We will spray all surfaces in infected/requested areas with EP Approved Chemical (2-4 minute kill time)

We will hand wipe/clean all high touch paint areas if requested

You will resume normal business

About DNC Facility Services

DNC Facility Services provides the most reliable and responsive janitorial services in the area. Founded in 1982 our dedicated team adds value to your facility by extending themselves as part of the workforce. We offer commercial cleaning, office cleaning, day porter services, construction cleanup and a variety of floor care services from concrete polishing to stone cleaning to tile cleaning. We use hospital-grade products and wear masks for the safety of our staff and yours. If you’re finally ready for reliable, responsive commercial cleaning and janitorial services then call us now for our quality services with a total Reliability Guarantee.

For more information, visit its website at https://www.dncfacilityservices.com/

or call 1-903-694-9780