International Trade Finance is Expected to Accelerate Growth After COVID-19

London, UK, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — When a business is involved in any type of import/export trade, being backed-up by a bank or a financial institution is vital to accelerate global trade & transaction activities. Emerio Banque’s personalized & tailored trade finance instruments & products focus on mitigating the risk on global transactions. Global trade finance products include letters of credit, bank guarantee, and documentary collection. Letter of credit ensures on-time payment to the sellers from the buyer’s bank if the certain criteria are met, documentary collection and bank guarantees help reduce the payment risks in international trade transactions.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused global corporates and small businesses to halt their owing due to lockdowns in different countries. It has affected several trade operations in many countries with the initial impact on more certain sectors like textiles, readymade garments, apparel, and luxury goods industries. By keeping these inconveniences in mind, recently a news came where the ICICI bank announced several services that customers can access via their WhatsApp. Now ICICI bank offers over 25 services on WhatsApp that can be availed by just simply messaging “Hi” to the bank’s verified profile number from their registered mobile number and start using services instantly. Also, Wipro is to buy Chennai firm Encore Theme – a SaaS and cloud solution provider in financial services by ending December 31, 2020. This is expected to bring new opportunities in the global market with improved strategies.

Many businesses and corporates across the world prefer to secure their overseas transactions with a variety of financial instruments. These financial instruments offer safety and protection against risks associated with international trade finance. The products can be combined and shaped into a tailored-made product to mitigate risks and to enable business to grow.

International trade finance services help in:

– Successful and safe execution of global business activities

– Reducing risks on transactions

– Offer a range of financial products suited to business requirements

– Allowing business to access more global opportunities

International trade finance services are helping exporters & importers in approaching new markets with potential growth, safe and secure import/export transactions, pre-financing their export transactions, and improving their working capital requirements. Not only in international trade, but these services are being used by domestic traders as well. Different banks and financial institutions are focused on providing suitable finance needs to increase & accelerate the trade of a company.

About Emerio Banque:

Emerio Banque is a private financial institution committed to serving a range of financial instruments & products to corporates across the world to ensure safe, reliable, and quicker global trade & transaction. With an exquisite range of letters of credit/bank guarantee and other trade finance products, we are helping individuals come up with a suitable and customized trade finance plan. The trained and experienced team of expert financial advisors is committed to reduce the risks of losing money while initiating any overseas transaction irrespective of the size and type of a business.

