Oracle Commerce – Great Choice to Streamline to Workflow | Best e-Commerce Platform

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary:

Oracle Commerce e-commerce platform offers a range of cohesive SaaS tools that place leverage in the possession of distributors and companies to easily evolve, offer linked, personalized products and fuel consumer interest, purchases and retention across platforms.

Oracle Commerce USP:

Oracle Commerce e-commerce platform includes pace for the online e-commerce journey by linking back-office info, workflows and policies to market. Put online perhaps the most complicated procedures for purchase and sale. This utilizes consumer data to efficiently provide the best information and goods, and to build personalized shopping opportunities across all platforms.

Get the Global Overview of the Market:

https://blog.360quadrants.com/2020/e-commerce-platform/

Features:

Connected Shopper Experiences – Providing connected, omnichannel services that provide customers with online, web, shop, media, call centre, and much more choice and functionality. Shoppers and users can have all the functionality at one place such as payments, cart and product category lists.

Deliver Inspiring Experiences – Offer consumers customized interactions increasing loyalty and purchases through search, product reviews, advertising, pricing, and rewards with AI-driven, customized performance.

Quick Go-To strategy – Build apps easily with pre-integrated functionality and drag-and-drop tools to build, customize, test and submit live notifications for business users — no code needed. This will help users to launch their websites at an effective and efficient way.

Unify Retail and Wholesale sales – Manage direct-to-customer and wholesale purchasing transactions on a common network, with the ability to swap inventory or adapt using the same resources to satisfy the specific requirements of and market.

Read More on Best E-Commerce Platforms@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms

Technical Debt elimination – Reduce the expenses, suppliers, software, and complications for everything users need in a completely optimized Oracle Cloud program.

Streamline workflows – Streamline how they communicate with direct links and Oracle configuration interfaces to other frameworks for quicker data sharing among systems.

Oracle Commerce Pricing

Oracle commerce Pricing plans have not been disclosed, but it is in line with leading competitors in the market. Most software companies and vendors require you to contact them with details so they can offer competitive personalized pricing based on your needs. For the best Oracle commerce pricing plans, contact the vendor. Oracle commerce pricing plans are based on business requirements and what a user wants to experience. The pricing plans are competitive.

Oracle Commerce Demo

Oracle Commerce e-commerce platform provides the application with unique video demo which can be accessed from the client website. By downloading a sample from the platform, customers will discover how the app integrates the consumer experience and speeds up the digital transition.

Read the Detailed Article@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441