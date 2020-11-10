Softline Group Acquires Aplana Group’s Software Development Outsourcing Business

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Softline Holding, a leading global provider of IT solutions and services, has announced the acquisition of the software development outsourcing business of the Aplana Group. The parties have not disclosed the financial details of the transaction. The Aplana brand will be still owned by the Aplana Group.

The transaction was made within the framework of the Softline Group’s global strategy providing for advanced growth of its most promising business lines, including through mergers and acquisitions. Approximately 200 employees will joint Softline’s team in three Russian development centers (Moscow, Voronezh and Ufa) with expertise in a number of key verticals, such as finance, the automotive business and logistics, etc. For Softline, the acquisition of the new asset marks the creation of a major international player based on the holding company with leading competencies in custom development. These competencies will help more than 60 thousand customers in 50 countries to adequately meet the challenges of digital transformation.

‘The need for large customers to create custom software solutions and the desire to quickly implement their own innovations within these solutions has led to a rapid growth in the custom development segment around the world. This is a long-term trend for which Softline is fully prepared. After the transaction, the amount of Softline’s employees engaged in custom development will total 500, which may double within one or two years. This will promote scaling of our business in custom development and the export of Russian competencies and technologies all over the world,’ says Sergey Chernovolenko, Global CEO of the Softline Group.

Tagir Yapparov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Aplana Group, notes, ‘The development strategy of the Group is associated with the development of products, technologies and services for the digital transformation of enterprises and organizations. The Group holds leading positions in the markets of application solutions for various areas of business transformation: automation and robotisation of digital business processes, electronic document circulation and knowledge management, Internet of Things and Smart Cities. The sale of the software development outsourcing business will allow the Group to ensure further focus on application technologies and solutions, as well as attracting additional funds for investment in R&D and the sustainable financing of operating activities.’

‘We are pleased to invite one of the strongest teams with proven expertise in a number of promising verticals and significant experience in various technology stacks (including Microsoft) to the Softline family. In our business, staff competence is a core value. All this allows us to hope for the synergy of a united team and to fulfil a wide range of our customer needs with its help,’ concludes Ivan Kireev, Softline’s Vice President of Software Development.

