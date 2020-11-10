Beeslist Announces Site Launch

West Sacramento, California, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Beelist is delighted to announce its website launch. The up and coming advertising/classifieds site has incredible opportunities for small and commercial beekeepers to connect. Beelist features several categories, perfect for anyone exploring quality pre-owned equipment, haulers, workers, and much more.

A representative for Beelist had this to say about the launch of their site, “ We are the craigslist for the beekeeping industry for small beekeepers and commercial beekeepers. We compete with traditional magazine advertising, which is expensive, but our posts are free.” The most significant advantage for consumers is that they can post as many items for sale or wanted ads at zero cost.

It can be a challenge to find the right equipment at reasonable prices. Beelist makes it a cinch. Sellers can conveniently post their equipment for sale, with pictures, descriptions, and pricing to help buyers find the best fit for their needs and budget. Some of the most frequently used categories are beehive frames, extracting machines, feeders, bees, and many more.

Beelist’s website is easy to navigate. Whether a seller wants to create a posting or a buyer is on a quest for cost-saving equipment, the website is incredibly user friendly. They have streamlined the process of buying and selling all types of beekeeping products. Sellers can post from anywhere in the United States. This allows them to find buyers quickly.

Other services will be added to the website shortly, including pollination services. Interested parties can network with other beekeepers around the United States. Some of the pollination services can include pollinating field crops to produce higher yields. This can exponentially help smaller beekeepers grow their business. Their representative further added,” We are passionate about beekeeping, and are so excited to deliver an easy to use platform that connects enthusiasts and business owners.”

Those looking to sell their no longer needed beekeeping equipment, Beelist streamlines the process. Posters get top dollar for their hives, bees, nucs, forklifts, pollen, honey, and trucks. To get started, posters simply create an account. When logging in, posters can access their listings, edit, delete, and modify. With posts being absolutely free, sellers can put more money into their pockets on all items or services sold.

With a database of thousands of beekeeping enthusiasts and businesses, Beelist is rapidly becoming the leading choice for supplies and equipment online advertising.

For more information on Beelist visit https://beeslist.org/. For comments or questions about posting, email support@beeslist.org/.