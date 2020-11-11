Springback Chiropractic Offers New Neuropathy Treatment

Surprise, Arizona, 2020-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Springback Chiropractic is pleased to announce they are offering a new neuropathy treatment to better help patients suffering from this condition. Peripheral neuropathy can cause tingling, numbness, a burning sensation, varicose veins and more, affecting the quality of life for the patient.

At Springback Chiropractic, those suffering from neuropathy can find the relief they need with the new treatment service. They provide an in depth analysis of the nerves in the patient’s arms and legs to determine the source of the issue. They then customize a treatment plan that provides the relief individuals need. This treatment plan can include class IV laser therapy, oxygen therapy, vibration therapy, decompression therapy and much more. Each treatment plan is fully customized to meet the patient’s unique needs.

Neuropathy is a progressive condition that worsens over time. The key is proper treatment to slow the progression of the disease, which is why the team at Springback Chiropractic is dedicated to helping their patients deal with these challenges. They strive to improve circulation to the affected area, relieve the neurological burden on the spine and more to ensure patients can live a better quality of life.

Anyone interested in learning about the neuropathy treatments offered can find out more by visiting the Springback Chiropractic website or by calling 1-623-226-7527.

About Springback Chiropractic: Springback Chiropractic is a full-service chiropractic office that provides patients with treatment for a variety of conditions. They use all the latest equipment and techniques to ensure their patients get the relief they need. With a customized approach, each patient can improve their overall health and quality of life.

