Business-to-consumer e-Commerce Platform and Top vendors

Business-to-consumer (B2C) is a widely known e-Commerce platform that focuses on transactions between a company and individual customers who are the end-users of their products and services. This business model directly sell to consumers through a company website featured with an online catalog.B2C e-commerce model enables the consumers to make purchases such as clothes, electronics, media subscriptions and services, etc online.B2C e-commerce participants can deal with international multi-channel distributors, specific deal aggregators, theme-based online stores or national closed retailing.

There is more competition and higher demands from the customers in the B2C e-commerce model compared to the business-to-business E-commerce model. A B2C website should be able to attract traffic, needs to be very structured with a good content management system in order to survive in the competition. Maintaining an existing loyal customer is the most difficult task in this model than acquiring a new consumer. Online shopping needs to motivate clients and customers for the success of a brand image. Hence an online store platform should be simple and more intuitive in terms of usability.

Know How To Choose Best e-Commerce Platforms in 2020

Top vendors of e-Commerce Platform includes–

1)2Checkout – 2Checkout is a digital commerce and electronic payment service that enables businesses to expand between the merchants and the customers via multiple channels. 2Checkout helps the companies to sell their products and services by leveraging smarter payment options and subscription billing models. It is an all-in-one monetization platform that provides 24×7 customer support around the globe irrespective of their locations.

2)Ecwid-Ecwid is the freemium hosted cloud commerce platform that provides the easiest way to add an online store to any website or multiple sites simultaneously. Ecwid can quickly be embedded into any web presence and POS systems and can sell products and services anywhere at any time through multiple online stores with mobile management and POS integration.

3)FastSpring – FastSpring is a full-service eCommerce partner for companies to sell their software globally including desktop software, SaaS, games, e-books or other digital products online.It is designed with all of the features that software companies need to compete with other sellers in the market.FastSpring is more than a merchant of record.FastSpring is available in reasonable pricing and provides a feature-rich and highly intuitive administrative UI called SpringBoard to its clients.

4)Miva – Miva is an enterprise e-commerce platform with unique hybrid SaaS technology. Miva provides B2B and B2C sales through a single website and offers promotions tailored to specific customer groups. Miva’s rich functionality offers a rich classification of shopping and merchandising tools in order to minimize the need for third-party plug-ins.

5)Oracle Commerce Cloud – Oracle Commerce Cloud is a fully-featured commerce cloud solution that helps to market and grow businesses faster. Oracle Commerce Cloud provides an excellent omnichannel experience through pixel-perfect drag-and-drop experience management, AI-driven personalization and multi-variant testing.

6)Salesforce B2C Commerce – Salesforce B2C Commerce (Demandware) is an on-demand e-commerce platform that provides the speed and innovation to master the new retail reality of constant changing situations. Demandware is powered by a central cloud platform in order to operate consumer engagement across all devices, channels and geographies.

7)Shopify– Shopify is a cloud-based, multichannel commerce platform used by small and medium market businesses to design, set up, and manage online stores across multiple sales channels. The platform enables the merchants to provide a single view of their business through multiple sales channels such as web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops.

8)WooCommerce– WooCommerce is a WordPress eCommerce plugin, free to operate and packed with full of features. The platform can be integrated into a self-hosted WordPress website to help sell anything to expand businesses.

