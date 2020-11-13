Softline has earned Microsoft’s Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Softline has earned Microsoft advanced specialization in change management — Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization (ACM). Softline has become one of the first Microsoft partners to confirm this status. This is evidence of Softline’s extensive experience in promoting and implementing Microsoft 365 services to optimize the business processes of our customers, as well as to facilitate the digital transformation of customers at the corporate level.

The change management services are discussed individually with each customer include identifying business needs through workshops, creating plans for achieving business goals to transitioning end users to new teamwork models using Microsoft products. Companies that follow the change management program are six times more likely to meet business targets. According to Microsoft estimates, the market for services in this area is $9.5 billion. “Softline’s acquisition of Microsoft’s advanced specialization in change management has become another important step on the way to developing stronger partnership with one of the world’s largest vendor. Softline is dynamically delivering digital transformation projects to customers using Microsoft solutions to build effective teamwork and communication. “This helps us to work faster, better and more efficiently”, — comments Sergey Chernovolenko, global CEO of Softline.

One of the customers whom Softline helped transform was the Yukon company. During the project, Softline specialists replaced the used communication systems with Microsoft Teams and migrated to the new Exchange mail service, taking into account the corporate security requirements of Yukon and the internal structure of Active Directory. In addition, we helped the team quickly adapt to new services: by creating workflows and implementing user training for adoption of new scenarios.

“Our internal communication has reached a new level, increasing employees productivity. New tools help us quickly solve problems and always stay connected. The staff has constant access to the mailboxes, calendars, messenger from any device no matter what country they are in. It is really convenient for working together: we can discuss our projects at any time, schedule meetings and not interrupt the workflow,” said Dmitry Vilenchik, IT director of Yukon.

Cooperation between Softline and Microsoft has been developing since 1994. For the first time, Softline received the status of Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider (LSP) in 2002 and now has it in 30 countries. Softline is the only global (Globally Managed) Microsoft partner with headquarters in Russia and the CIS. The company is awarded the highest Gold status in 17 of the 18 possible Microsoft competencies. Special attention should be paid to the international status of Softline — Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). This high status, which Softline received last year, confirms the ability of a global provider of IT solutions to offer customers a wide portfolio of high-quality services based on Microsoft Azure. In addition, Microsoft has repeatedly awarded Softline “Partner of the Year” status for the implementation of large-scale projects based on the vendor’s products.

About Softline Group

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.

Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.

We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.

Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.

Find out more about Softline at: www.softline.com