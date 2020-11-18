BigCommerce: Capabilities, Pricing and Benefits for large enterprises and SME

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Founded in 2009, the BigCommerce e-commerce platform enables users to build and scale their online stores with ease. This solution operates through a SaaS cloud model. The BigCommerce platform supports multichannel selling, including eBay, Facebook, and Amazon, and provides apps for streamlining e-commerce operations. This platform does not impose extra charges for the use of third-party payment solutions.

A few key features of the BigCommerce E-commerce Platform are outlined below.

1. Customizable Themes: BigCommerce offers numerous modern, designer themes to choose from. The solution also offers third-party professional themes that can be bought through the company’s marketplace. The themes can be synced for different marketplaces, such as Amazon, Google Shopping, and eBay.

2. Payment Integration: With BigCommerce, users can accept all types of credit cards. Payments can be processed directly through the store or through Stripe or PayPal. BigCommerce comes with over 40 pre-integrated payment methods, which collectively serve more than 100 countries.

3. Marketing Suite: BigCommerce allows e-tailers to offer their customers coupons and other promotions with ease. With this solution, integrating an email service provider such as MailChimp with an aim to expand the customer base is swift and easy.

4. SEO Tools: The BigCommerce e-commerce platform offers powerful SEO functionalities that help the online stores of its users gain a better rank on search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. BigCommerce comes with robust search engine optimization.

5. BigCommerce Pricing:

The key highlights of BigCommerce pricing are as follows:

• Standard Plan – 1 month free

• Plus Plan – 2 months free

• Pro Plan – 3 months free

BigCommerce pricing plans are flexible, catering to users with all types of e-commerce requirements. For a quote, users need to contact BigCommerce or an authorized third-party vendor.

• BigCommerce Demo: BigCommerce provides free demos for every version of the software. The company also provides in-person training, live online training, webinars, and documentation. Further details are available on its official website.

360quadrants Releases Quadrant On Best E-Commerce Platforms, Here: https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441