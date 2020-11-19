Clean USA Announces Expansion

Sycamore, IL water and fire restoration company now offers same-day service to Dekalb, Kane, Mchenry, Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, and Kendall IL Counties

Sycamore, IL, 2020-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — This year, 2020, hasn’t been exceptionally fantastic for most individuals. Though many area businesses have unfortunately had to close shop, Clean USA has remained open to serve customers and expanded. As the top-rated water and fire restoration company in Sycamore, IL, they have extended services to include the areas of Dekalb, Kane, Mchenry, Boone, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, and Kendall IL Counties.

In complement to their availability throughout Northeastern, Illinois, they also offer same-day emergency services. While same-day services may seem impressive, they further improve customer care by guaranteeing a one hour arrival time.

This growth hasn’t happened out of the blue. Clean USA has been working diligently over the last six months. They have spent the time training, acquiring certified technicians, additional equipment, and a fully operational support team. All their hard work has paid off, as Clean USA is positioned to be the go-to company for water and fire restorations.

With emergency water services available to customers 24/7, area residents in the new expansion area can access quality resources for removal and cleanup. Emergency water removal can be used on various problems, including burst pipe, natural disaster, overflowing tub or toilet, and much more. Homeowners can have water quickly pumped out using state of the art equipment that produces rapid results. Following the water removal, Clean USA can perform carpet drying, wall drying, sewage cleanup, and much more to restore the property’s condition.

Owner Justin Elliot has said, “We are not a franchise or a small ‘fly by night’ operation…but we have worked hard to make Clean USA a standout brand by providing a very high level of service. From the time we answer the phone all the way to the end of the service, we will treat you with great respect.” on the quality of service, customers can expect. To further their commitment to customer service, customers also receive a 100% happiness guarantee on top of their industry-leading same-day service. If anything isn’t as expected, their team of professional technicians will make it right.

Excellent, customer-focused businesses will thrive even during challenging times, such as the COVID pandemic. Clean USA is a prime example of what hard work, dedication, and commitment to service quality can achieve. Those in the new services areas will have access to the best water and fire restoration services, 24/7/365.

To learn more about Clean USA, visit www.cleanusa.com. For questions about service, or to request an estimate on cleanup, please call 815-754-1226.