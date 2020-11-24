Golden Way Media Films’ New Exciting Crime Thriller Set To Go On the Floors

LONDON, UK, 2020-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Crime dramas have always enthralled the audience since the very first movie was made. Or to go even before, since William Shakespeare penned Julius Caesar which was then enacted across England and the rest of the world. It’s the very name “thriller”, that thrills us; keeps us on the edge of our seat. Having us clamouring and craving for not just the bad guys to lose but also the good guys to win – maybe even exact revenge. Appealing to our innate sense of justice, a great crime thriller not only keeps us glued to our seats but also sends us home with an elevated sense of satisfaction.

Cue, Actor’s Retaliation. New crime and action movie by Golden Way Media Films set to go on the floors. Written, produced and directed by the brilliant Maria Johnsen, the movie is expected to be released in 2025. Picking up the storyline on the hacking world, Hollywood and the mafia, Johnsen regales us with the story of a brilliant-minded Russian hacker who surreptitiously joins a Hollywood film production as an actor so that he can bring down, and bring to justice the ruthless celebrity producer who murdered his girlfriend. But unbeknownst to him, there in the dark underbelly of Hollywood resides the even more ruthless and bloodthirsty underworld mafia who he must face if he wants his vengeance.

Actor’s Retaliation is an action thriller that promises nothing to be like its predecessors in the genre but putting on full display some of the stark realities that is only spoken of in hushed tones but never out loud. Behind the rambunctious glitter lay the morbid, deadly beasts of the netherworld who can only be conquered by someone who has the caliber of King Arthur.

“We are elated with the preliminary response to Actor’s Retaliation. We are bringing something new to the table instead of reviving and beating the same old dead horse. While being a leviathan of a task, we are confident there shall be no tarriance in our schedule and we will be able to present to you a new era of crime drama and action thriller. We Golden Way Media Films have always strived perfervidly to present something different compared to what the audience is used to see. We are confident that in Actor’s Retaliation, you will see and experience things that you have not before. We can promise you this – Actor’s Retaliation will be the dawn of a new era in crime drama”, said the production manager at Golden Way Media Films.

About Golden Way Media Films:

Golden Way Media Films is a film production house that offer TV series, short films and feature films production for movie production companies and private sectors.

