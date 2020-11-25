WeCare tlc offers COVID-19 response, testing strategies for employers

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — COVID-19 cases continue to rise daily across the U.S. and with the flu season approaching and holidays just around the corner, this spells big trouble for businesses. WeCare tlc, the leading provider in onsite and near-site employee healthcare, has a solution that will aid businesses whether they’re clients or not.

WeCare tlc has rolled out a new COVID-19 response and testing strategy service, which has already been met with great success. In addition to current clients, this package is available to all employers – even those who use another provider for their healthcare centers.

The COVID-19 response and testing package is tailored to each employer’s specific needs. It includes:

– A comprehensive return-to-work strategy with recommendations operating within CDC guidelines and adhering to onsite protocols

– Workplace health and safety educational resources

– Rapid response strategies in the event of a spike of COVID-19 cases in the local area

“At WeCare tlc, we’re on a mission to change the way healthcare is delivered across the U.S. As our nation faces this pandemic, it’s our duty as a healthcare partner to keep people healthy and businesses strong,” said Raegan Garber Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “Our new COVID-19 response and testing package has already made a big difference for a number of our clients and is keeping employees well.”

In addition to the new COVID-19 strategy package, all WeCare tlc health and wellness centers are offering quick, convenient COVID-19 testing. The company has secured a supply of CDC-approved PCR viral tests and is able to provide test results within 48 to 72 hours. In many cases, results are available within 24 hours.

WeCare tlc oversees 54 on-site and near site healthcare centers across 10 states. It adheres to Bridges to Excellence standards, the strictest industry standards, to ensure the best care of all its patients.

For more information about WeCare tlc’s COVID-19 efforts, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

