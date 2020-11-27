Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC Named an Honoree by San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, Texas, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — The San Antonio Business Journal announced that Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC was an honoree in their Fast Track 2020 awards. The Fast Track 2020 awards program celebrates businesses who have attained high-growth and increased revenue between the fiscal years of 2017-2019. “We are thrilled to be selected as an honoree. Our business has experienced serious growth in the past few years, and we are excited to have the San Antonio Business Journal recognize that as well,” stated Ryan Pantusa, Owner of Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC.

The San Antonio Business Journal selected 32 privately held businesses as honorees for their Fast Track 2020 awards. The selected businesses all achieved over $500,000 in revenue during the fiscal year of 2017. The honorees will be celebrated at a virtual event held at the San Antonio Zoo on December 10th. During the event, the businesses will be ranked by their percentage growth. The percentage growth for each company has been researched and verified in partnership with Spirit of Texas Bank and Weaver. The event will be hosted by Spirit of Texas Bank’s Regional Chairman, Clay Jett and Weaver’s Partner-in-charge, Robert Henry. In addition to being honored at the event, the businesses will be featured in San Antonio Business Journal. “Being part of the digital event and an issue of San Antonio Business Journal is a great honor. We are excited to see the growth for Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC in the years to come,” Pantusa shared.

Pantusa Towing & Recovery is a towing company with a variety of services including vehicle storage, heavy duty towing, municipal towing, equipment transport, commercial towing, towing & recovery, and trucking & hauling. Currently, they have locations in San Antonio, El Paso, Nashville, and Atlanta. Pantusa is a family owned and operated business led by Ryan and Dorian Pantusa. “Our team is made up of licensed and experienced professionals who are passionate about our work and giving customers the best. We are ready to help on the road!” Pantusa communicated.

For more information regarding Pantusa Towing & Recovery LLC, contact Daniel Harbin at (210) 906-8869 or daniel@pantusatowing.com.

For more information visit us at https://pantusatowing.com

