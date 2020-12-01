Companion Diagnostics Market: Increasing Demand For Next-generation Sequencing

The increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development, and the rising number of clinical trials are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The companion diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Companion Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit, Software & Service), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH, IHC), Indication (Breast, Lung & Gastric Cancer, Neurological Disease), End-User (Pharma Companies, CRO).

Advantages of companion diagnostics, the growing need for targeted therapy, the rising importance of personalized medicine, the increasing global incidence of cancer, and the ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics are driving the growth of the global companion diagnostics industry.

Opportunities: Increasing Demand For Next-generation Sequencing

NGS-based companion diagnostic tests aim to unlock molecular information from each patient’s tumor genome to guide treatment decisions for cancer therapies. Next-generation sequencing detects multiple biomarkers for multiple drug therapies in a shorter time frame as compared to other sequencing techniques. The use of NGS panels for biomarker measurement in one test has the potential to help in the treatment of many different types of cancers.

Challenges: Shortage Of Trained Professionals

Companion diagnostic testing is a complex and technical process that demands well-trained resources. The knowledge of companion diagnostic technologies is vital for effectively carrying out tests. CDx assays are sensitive to the quantity and purity of the samples used, and small deviations can lead to erroneous and variable inferences. In addition, different types of assays, kits, tests, and software & services are used in companion diagnostics; this increases the cost of production. Hence, it is mandatory that all laboratories and setups be well-versed with these technologies.

The polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to dominate the companion diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use and widespread availability of PCR kits & reagents in companion diagnostic testing, growing applications of PCR in the high-throughput detection of mutants with a limited or low allele frequency of genes, and high turnaround time of PCR as compared to other technologies.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to account for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can majorly be attributed to the extensive usage of companion diagnostics in these industries owing to their growing prominence in drug development and the increasing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

Region Covered in Companion Diagnostics Market

The companion diagnostics market in the APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, increasing proteomics & genomics research, growing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market.

Leading Companies

The companion diagnostics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher, and Abbott Laboratories.