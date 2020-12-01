Lecithin Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Lecithin Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2025. From several commercial sources like soybeans, sunflowers, and egg yolk Lecithin is obtained. Lecithin finds applications in several verticals such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetic industry. Lecithin is commonly used due to its exclusive features like smoothening textures of food, for softening powders, for homogenizing mixtures in liquid, to repel the sticky material, and also as a stabilizing and emulsifier agent.

The factors that propel the growth of the lecithin industry include use as a food additive in food industry, in the pharmaceutical industry for treatments associated with liver and cholesterol effects, neurological conditions, for cardiovascular disorders, and growing health consciousness among customers. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including increasing inclination towards organic food. Lecithin market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Access Lecithin Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/lecithin-market

Lecithin industry may be explored by source, application, and geography. The market may be explored by source as Sunflower, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Others. The “Soybean” segment led the lecithin market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rising demand in industrial applications, such as inks, and paints, and therapeutic and functional benefits of soybean.

The key applications that could be explored in the lecithin industry include Bakery, Convenience Foods, Confectionary, Industrial, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, and Others. The “Animal Feed” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the lecithin industry comprise “Sodrugestvo” Group of Companies, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY, Thew Arnott Group, Swanson Health Products, Lipoid GmbH, NOW Foods, DuPont Lucas Meyer GMBH, and Bunge Limited. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

North America accounted for the major share of the lecithin market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include occurrence of a huge number of soybean fields in the Canada and U.S. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe region,

Request a Sample Copy of Lecithin Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/lecithin-market/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Lecithin Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Lecithin Market: Source Outlook

Chapter 5. Lecithin Market: Application Outlook

Chapter 6. Lecithin Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com