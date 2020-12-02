Vitamin D Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 02, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Vitamin D Market is expected to reach significant USD in billion by 2025. The body as a response to sun exposure produces Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin. It is a fat-soluble vitamin, which is naturally present in very few foods and available as a dietary supplement. It is actually a pro-hormone rather than a vitamin. Moreover, it is also produced when UV rays from sunlight strike the skin and activate vitamin D synthesis.

Vitamin D is necessary for maintaining healthy bones and teeth, protect against disorders like cancer, type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. The sun, supplements, and food are the major source of vitamin D and these are biologically inert and should undergo two hydroxylation in the body for activation. The Vitamin D Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Vitamin D Market is segmented based on analog, test type, applications, end users, and region. Vitamin D3 and Vitamin D2 are the analogs that could be explored in Vitamin D in the forecast period.

There are several test types that includes 1, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Test, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test, and others that could be explored in Vitamin D in the forecast period. 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test sector accounted for the substantial market share of Vitamin D and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This is mainly due to the ability of the test to detect bone malfunctions, the availability of various products, and recent commercialization.

The market may be categorized based on applications like Personal Care, Functional Food & Beverages, Animal Feed & Food, Pharmaceuticals, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Functional food & beverages sector accounted for the substantial market share of Vitamin D and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. This may be because of the rising application of vitamin D in functional food & beverages like milk, cheese, and yogurt. Pregnant Women, Children, and Adults are the end users that could be explored in Vitamin D in the forecast period.

The key players of Vitamin D Market are ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF, and Pfizer Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Vitamin D and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, the presence of key players in the region, high awareness regarding regular screening, and accessibility of various commercialized products in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising demand in developing countries like India, commercialization of tests in China and Japan, and rising spending on healthcare.

