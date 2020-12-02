Dental Equipment Market worth 7.52 Billion USD by 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the dental equipment market is expected to register CAGR of 4.9% between 2016 and 2021, to reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2021. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth in aging population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases.

The dental equipment market is segmented based on products, end users, and regions.

On the basis of products, the market is split into dental diagnostic equipment, dental therapeutic equipment, and general equipment. The diagnostic dental equipment segment covers extraoral radiology equipment, intraoral radiology equipment, and hybrid units. The therapeutic dental equipment segment covers dental lasers while the general equipment segment covers casting machines, instrument delivery systems, ceramic furnaces, electrosurgical systems, CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental light cure equipment, and dental handpieces.

Based on end users, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users. On the basis of geography, the dental equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

In 2015, the general equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental equipment product segment. The growing adoption of CAD/CAM systems (that aid simplification of procedures, increase patient comfort, and reduces procedure time) is a key driver in this market segment. The general equipment segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe held the largest share in the dental equipment market owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing government expenditure on healthcare, and growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to less stringent regulations, growing demand for dental procedures, and growing dental tourism.

Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Planmeca OY (Finland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), and Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.) held a major share of the dental equipment market. The companies majorly focused on strategies such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches to sustain their positions in the market. Other key players in the global dental equipment market include A-dec Inc. (U.S.), AMD LASERS (U.S.), Biolase, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), and 3M (U.S.).

