AutoDAP bags the 2nd place at CLEPA Innovation Awards 2020

The Netherlands, 2020-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ — AutoDAP, the automotive Data as a Service provider based in The Netherlands, has secured the 2nd place at the CLEPA Innovation awards 2020 in the SME Environment category. The brand was awarded for their ‘Precise Vehicle Identification System’ which empowers the circular economy through end-to-end part traceability by leveraging Accurate Parts Identification (VINVIS).

AutoDAP’s circular economy initiative addresses waste pools and unlocks the significant value of the ELVs. The key focal points are precise vehicle identification, end-to-end parts traceability of the parts, and bringing efficiency in the flow across the complex global automotive ecosystem.

The system helps dismantlers by identifying the reusable parts and resell those used parts from their digital catalogue. These are some of the salient of AutoDAP’s latest offerings that impact dismantlers:

Virtual dismantling with accurate parts assembly information Parts to vehicle cross-linkage (within the brand and across brands) AI-Driven smart part pricing API-based integration to web catalogues

“Being chosen for the CLEPA Innovation Award 2020 is a testimony to our unique, innovative and groundbreaking technological prowess in the automotive aftermarket ecosystem. It is a boost in our pursuit to become a world-class smart Data-as-a-Service provider,” says Indrajeet Mitra, CEO, AutoDAP.

AutoDAP, headquartered in the Netherlands, mainly provides API driven DaaS Subscription for the Automotive Aftermarket. Owing to their extensive knowledge and a unique understanding of the European automotive market, they help businesses transform faster by providing VIN Precise accurate and effective data that leads to improving the process efficiency, minimizing risks and improving profitability.

AutoDAP Marketing Team will be glad to get on a web conference to discuss requirements and demonstrate how their DaaS modules can address client needs.

About CLEPA

The CLEPA Innovation Awards 2020 SME competition, organized in cooperation with Deloitte, celebrates outstanding achievements in the European automotive supply industry in the fields of Environment, Safety, Connectivity and Automation, and Cooperation. A panel of eight judges evaluated the proposals based on four criteria: ambition (what is the potential of the innovation), market relevance (cost-effectiveness, added value to consumers), impact (long-term effects) and quality. Know more – https://clepa.eu

About AutoDAP

The AutoDAP Smart Data is being used to augment – Auto Parts Catalogs, Periodic Technical Inspection platforms (MOT / PTI / APK), Workshop/Garage Management Solutions, Dismantling Platforms, Used Car Platforms, Body & Collision Shops, Glassworks & Insurance Repair Groups enabling them to make informed business decisions and improve profitability by enhancing the business bottom-line. Know more- www.autodap.parts

