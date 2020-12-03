Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market SWOT Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Trends

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 03, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market size was 161.8 kilo tons in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.75 billion by 2024. The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is expected to witness growth owing to rising demand from end user industries including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, personal health care, adhesives and beverage industry.

Key Players:

BASF,

ZhangzhouHuafu Chemical

Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology

Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech

Sigma-Aldrich

Shanghai Qifuqing Material Technology

Divnova Specialties

JH Nanhang Life Sciences

Sisco Research Laboratories

N Shashikant & Co

Alfa Aesar

Growth Drivers:

Rising awareness regarding the varied applications such as dissolving assistant for injection, a dispersant for liquid medicine, flows assistant for a capsule, medicine for brain-memory recovery, the raw material for making ceramic products, and moisture preserving agent are anticipated to propel the PVP industry growth over the next eight years.

Few other applications including stabilizer for an enzyme, antitoxic assistant for eye drug, viscosity enhancement agent for printing ink, film forming agent in shaping products, and solvent for agricultural pesticide are projected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is projected to contribute the major market share in the overall growth of the PVP sector by 2024 owing to rising use of PVP in medicines as a binder for tablets, a stabilizer for heat sensitive drugs, and antiseptic injection for surgical operations.

Application Outlook:

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food & beverage

The pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to see the growth of more than 30% CAGR over the next eight years, owing to increasing R&D efforts by companies in developing PVP medicines that could be used as dietetic tablets in nutritional products and as a disinfectant for maintaining hand hygiene, thus augmenting the end user market of PVP products. On the other hand, Cosmetics industry and personal care industries are expected to see growth of more than 6% CAGR and 10% CAGR respectively and thus augmenting the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market demand over the forecast period primarily.

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are anticipated to report major growth over the next eight years owing to growing demand from end user industries including pharmaceutical and personal care, and rising awareness about the PVP advantages in healthcare applications. The US is likely to witness considerable growth in the market owing to the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the application of PVP as a safe chemical in numerous medical drugs. Other countries including Germany, France, Italy, and the UK are projected to account for highest growth in the region due to increasing R&D endeavors by the companies to produce varied PVP products that aim to deliver improved product quality with excellent water soluble properties.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing application & services from cosmetics, food & beverage and adhesive industries. India, China, Japan, and Singapore are expected to account for the major market share in the region primarily due to growing awareness and acceptance to use PVP products as a raw material in various applications and increasing foreign investment in the industry leading to innovations and technological advancements.

