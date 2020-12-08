Cleanzen Expands Industry-Leading Cleaning Service to Chicago

Chicago, IL, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Professional cleaning business Cleanzen has officially launched its services to the Chicago public. They have pledged to bring their efficient and affordable services into the reach of all residents.

“We’re thrilled and delighted to be able to expand our industry-leading standards in cleaning services to Chicago residents,” enthused Cleanzen founder Steven Ip.

Having successfully launched in Philadelphia, Mr Ip is now bringing the same winning formula to Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

Cleanzen Cleaning Services is a platform that connects independent house cleaners with customers. They provide a seamless booking process where you can book a cleaning in under 2 minutes and have your appointment confirmed within an hour.

“Our 100% happiness guarantee ensures each customer receives the best cleaning experience. They must be satisfied with the quality of service, or the cleaners will return and redo the service,” he added. “Cleanzen connects customers with top-rated home cleaning services to help with their busy schedule.”

Cleanzen’s cleaning service team is comprised of trusted cleaners. All their cleaners undergo one of the strictest hiring processes, and all are thoroughly vetted. They are honest and trusted members who are happy to clean a customer’s home.

Cleanzen cleaners are continuously reviewed after each cleaning by the customers, and all cleaners have to maintain high ratings to remain on the Cleanzen platform. The company is committed to providing a trusted, reliable, and safe cleaning experience.

“Whether you need a one-time clean,” he added, “or a recurring cleaning service, Cleanzen Cleaning Services sends a trusted cleaner with the promise of 100% customer satisfaction. At Cleanzen, we are proud to serve our Chicago clients and deliver truly extraordinary results.”

For those green cleaning solutions and experiences, then they ask Cleanzen about their specialist eco-friendly cleaning operations.

Testimonials for the services are highly rated. Client Yanet Gebriel commented: “The service we received was above and beyond what was expected and we were extremely satisfied. Cleaners were extremely friendly and personable.”

Another Cleanzen client Daryl Kennedy added: “They did a deep clean. My place is shining.”

Those who want to learn more about Cleanzen’s cleaners and how to hire them view their website: https://cleanzen.com/chicago or contact them on (312) 561-3420. Or send an email to support@cleanzen.com.