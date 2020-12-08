SUNANDA HAS BAGGED ‘YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT’ IN MILWAUKEE, USA

Milwaukee, USA, 2020-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ms. Ishita Manjrekar, Director of Technology, SUNANDA Speciality Coatings Pvt. Ltd, became the toast and pride of the Asian nation once she bagged the distinguished ‘Young Member Award for Professional Achievement’ in the city, USA.

The top honor by American Concrete Institute (ACI) was bestowed at the Concrete Convention and Exposition in recognition of Ishita’s exemplary action, groundbreaking analysis, and repair to ACI and also the concrete trade.

The international committee took positive note of her outstanding service to advance the unfold of concrete information at the India Chapter of American Concrete Institute (ICACI) and at numerous national and international platforms; her huge contribution to the advancement of property and sturdy construction through the employment of innovative construction chemical aids; and she concentrates on mentoring students to pursue analysis and careers within the field of engineering science.

Ms. Ishita Manjrekar noted, “I am very honored and humbled by this award and also excited by what it means for the country.

The world has taken notice of the Indian construction industry.

I would like to dedicate this recognition to the entire team of talent that I work with at Sunanda Chemicals.

It is truly an honor to work with this group of achievers.

And secondly, this award belongs to all the young women in the construction industry.

I would like them to know that their contribution and commitment to the profession are valuedand I hope this encourages more women to take up engineering as a career.”

For the past 9 years, Ishita has been Director of Technology at SUNANDA Speciality Coatings Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai, a well known construction chemicals company whose operations extend from the Asian nation to Asian country, UAE, Oman, United Republic of Tanzania, and the USA.

Ishita’s analysis interests embody corrosion, admixtures, and protecting coatings. She received her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, India, in 2005, and her MS in chemical engineering from Rensselaer polytechnic Troy, New York, in 2007.