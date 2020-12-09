Matt McCabe is The New Owner of Discovery Map of Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY and Waitsfield, VT, 2020-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Matt McCabe as the new owner of Discovery Map of Saratoga Springs. McCabe acquired the map in fall 2020 from Jack and Marlene Pegues.

McCabe had been a long-time advertiser on Discovery Map of Saratoga Springs on behalf of his store, Saratoga Guitar and the Capital Region Guitar Show.

“It was by far the best advertising dollars I would spend each year. So, I told Jack and Marlene to come see me when they were ready to sell,” joked McCabe. “A few years later, they walked into the store and told me their plans. I think it took six minutes for us to strike a deal.”

Adds McCabe, “In addition to being a great opportunity, I wanted to purchase the map to keep ownership in the hands of somebody who is from the area and knows all the fun and interesting things there are to see and do.”

Discovery Maps are colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map of Saratoga Spring includes sites and destinations within the city and neighboring communities. That includes the convention center, the Saratoga Race Course and the Racing Hall of Fame, Skidmore College and the nearby Adirondack Mountains.

“Even before COVID, Saratoga Springs was a great place for a staycation with so many things to do in the area,” said McCabe. “I want to continue the great work Jack and Marlene did in making this map a must-have for visitors and residents alike.”

Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content to complement/supplement the printed map. The interactive map found the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“As much as we rely on our smartphones, people still prefer printed-out maps,” said McCabe. “Although Discovery Map has a great website and online presence, the maps are truly like works of art and reveal the character of an area… and there is a lot of that in Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas.”

For local businesses interested in placing an ad in the next Discovery Map of Saratoga Springs, McCabe will start accepting ads in January 2021, with a distribution planned for June 2021. Interested merchants can call (518) 365-1159 or email mattm@discoverymap.com.

Discovery Map International has more than 130 maps nationwide. More than 6,000 businesses advertise on Discovery Maps across the U.S. One annual ad on Discovery Map reaches, on average, 500,000 visitors. Discovery Map advertisers renew their ads at a very high rate and some of the older Discovery Map locations have businesses who have been advertising on the same map for more than 20 years.

For more information on the Discovery Map opportunity, visit https://discoverymap.com/.

About Discovery Map International, Inc.:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.

For information about the Discovery Map International franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com or call 802-316-4060.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061