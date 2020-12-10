CoreAxis Named Top Content Provider for Microlearning in 2020

Southborough, USA, 2020-Dec-10 — /EPR Network/ —

CoreAxis is pleased to announce they have been named a top content provider for microlearning by eLearning Industry for 2020. eLearning Industry evaluated hundreds of microlearning content development companies and short-listed the top-notch providers, selecting CoreAxis for the list.

Microlearning is one of the latest trends in the eLearning industry and this is the first year eLearning Industry explored the top content providers in this area. Microlearning allows companies to provide a learner-centric approach to training experiences, in less time. The team at CoreAxis Consulting is proud to offer this service to their clients, allowing them to develop a learning program that best meets their needs. eLearning Industries has recognized CoreAxis’ hard work by naming them to this prestigious list.

The professionals at eLearning Industry used the following criteria to rate their list:

• Company’s economic growth potential

• Company’s social responsibility

• Customer retention

• Customer reviews

• Employee turnover

• Learning industry innovation

• Training solution content development quality

• Learning solution expertise

CoreAxis captured the attention of eLearning Industry with their training needs analysis that ensures they address all of their clients’ unique needs when they create microlearning solutions. They take a close look at outcomes and effectiveness and uncover gaps to ensure they are properly addressed. They then develop a training roadmap and design a custom curriculum for each of their clients. The company makes use of needs analyses, participant surveys and self-assessments to fine tune the process and ensure all microlearning solutions meet the needs of the clients they serve.

“We’re proud to work so closely with our clients, not just during development, but afterward, giving them the support they need to make changes and ensure they have the best training products available,” says Mark Zides, Founder and CEO of CoreAxis Consulting. “This award serves as an important milestone in the growth of our agency.”

To learn more about CoreAxis Consulting and their microlearning solutions, visit their website or speak to a member of their team by calling 508-485-8660. To learn more about this award, visit the eLearning Industry website.

About CoreAxis Consulting: For more than 19 years, CoreAxis has been designing and delivering immersive learning programs. We focus on being creative and practical, combining our high-quality models and eLearning best practices to develop memorable, engaging user experiences through all digital modalities.

From high-impact instructor-led and virtual training to eLearning and virtual reality, our innovative, award-winning solutions provide learners with the concepts and practical application experiences to create measurable results in individual and team performance.

