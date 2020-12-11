GammaStack Rolls Out 3 Client Projects in Distinct iGaming Markets

Wilmington, DE, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — GammaStack has recently contributed its 3 customers to go successfully live in the month of August. Being a leader in the iGaming industry for the past 8 years, GammaStack possesses unrivaled expertise in distinct geographies and verticals of the iGaming industry.

Talking specifically about their recent remarkable works, three of their clients named RaffleAsia, Rich Gambling, and GoldKick recently went live in varying markets and verticals.

GammaStack helped RaffleAsia to launch an online raffle/lottery solution with a certified RNG from iTech Labs in the Asian Market. Rich Gambling made a successful entry to the European market with an esports betting platform that is UKGC compliant and perfectly meets UKGC Remote Technical Standards (RTS). For GoldKick, they developed a sportsbook integrated with a casino in the African market that possesses a Curacao license.



“We are happy to announce these three recent successful launches and look forward to achieving much more triumphs in the upcoming time through continual advancement & dedication. Much more is awaited !! “ says Dilip Chouhan, CSO of GammaStack.

GammaStack is backed by a strong team of professionals who possess expertise in cutting-edge technologies and industry trends. Their remarkable years of experience in the industry enables them to bring out the outstanding software development services and solutions in different iGaming verticals which cover:-

Sports Betting Software Development Fantasy Sports Software Development Online Casino Software Development Online Lottery Software Development Esports Platform Development Game Development



Keeping in mind the needs of different business models, they provide a plethora of iGaming solutions including:-

White Label Software Turnkey Software Development Custom Software Development Services Mobile App Development



etc

They have expanded their hands in various markets including European, Asian, African, and many other major markets.

About GammaStack

GammaStack is a trusted & recognized name in the iGaming software development industry that possesses more than 8 years of experience and expertise in the industry. Their team of professionals with exceptional proficiency in technologies, market trends, audience demands, business challenges, and innovative solutions makes them stand ahead in the curve. Whether it’s about their advanced sportsbook development solutions, fantasy sports platform development, casino games software development, or any other solution offered by them, they always exceed their client’s expectations. They have successfully served 600+ clients globally and helped them achieve their business milestones through advanced and exclusive iGaming solutions.

