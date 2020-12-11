Softline wins “Technology Excellence Partner of the Year Data Center” award at Cisco Partner Summit 2020

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2020-Dec-11 — /EPR Network/ — Softline picked up the Technology Excellence Partner of the Year Data Center award at the annual conference Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020 EMEAR (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia).

The Cisco Partner Summit award highlights the high level of expertise offered by Softline’s specialists and the results achieved from many years of the company’s fruitful collaboration with Cisco. The award is given to the best partners who have achieved the highest performance in sales of technology solutions during Cisco’s past financial year, in recognition of their innovation, leadership, and best practices as a Cisco business partner in Russia.

Softline has been working with Cisco for more than 15 years in key areas such as network infrastructure, video conferencing, cyber security, and server and virtual infrastructures for data centers. Throughout this partnership, Softline has won several prestigious awards and achieved top partner status with Cisco in a number of areas.

“Softline has extensive experience in designing Cisco’s IT solutions for companies from a variety of sectors: industry, banking, energy, medicine, retail, and others. Based on our longstanding practical expertise, we can carry out both the implementation of sophisticated systems and their ongoing technical support.

Thanks to the productive efforts of the Softline team, most of our clients return to us when looking to scale up their data center resources further. We see huge potential in terms of demand for the vendor’s products and services. So, we plan to expand our cooperation further with Cisco, by continuing to build on our expertise,” says Vasily Murzakov, Business Development Manager at Cisco DC.

About Softline Group

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.

Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.

We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.

Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.

Find out more about Softline at: www.softline.com