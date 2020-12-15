Hodusoft Announced HoduCC’s Auto Dialer Feature for Insurance Industry

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading, worldwide VoIP technology innovator, announced auto dialer software for the insurance industry. The software is built to meet the growing requirements of the insurance industry. The software can help to improve insurance lead generation, boost insurance marketing, and to meet the needs of insurance companies and independent agents. With this outbound call center software, insurance companies can call leads, sell policies, or follow up with their existing clients in a fast, easier, and efficient manner.

HoduCC’s elite feature ‘Auto Dialer’ allows users to take benefit of a progressive dialing feature which is competent in connecting agents to calls answered by a live person. HoduCC is comprehensive and consolidated contact center software that assures to provide the finest call center software that is suitable for all kinds of call centers. One of the best products of HoduSoft, HoduCC comes with intelligence, security, and advanced features. Moreover, it is designed in a way to make sure that user loyalty is built and the customers’ expectations are accomplished.

When asked about the details regarding software, the company’s representative said, “We have a team of skilled professionals who thrive to serve the customers in the best possible way. We keep on adding new features and functionalities in our VoIP products with the intent to offer more reliable, secure, and advanced solutions to our clients and prospects. We are excited to announce one more innovative product in our list of VoIP products, which is Auto Dialer Software for the insurance industry. In the present scenario, automation has become essential in many industries for better utilization of resources and increased productivity. The auto dialer feature of our HoduCC product has the ability to automate a crucial part of an outbound calling campaign in a contact center. This outbound call center software can help insurance companies to obtain leads from the database or CRM and call these leads as per the dial ratio. The best thing about this software is that it saves time and increases the efficiency of the dial rate. Once the call is connected, it will quickly detect who is on the other side of the phone, a human, an answering machine, or a busy signal. If it’s an answering machine or voicemail, the call will be dropped at the same moment. In case, if it gets connected with the customer (either it will play a pre-recorded message, also known as Voice Broadcasting or Robo Calling or it will be connected with the particular person, and will be routed to the available agent. All this process is performed automatically by the dialer, allowing insurance agents to focus on other important tasks.”

The person further elaborated, “The auto dialer software by hodusoft.com is definitely beneficial for call center business, especially for insurance companies as it helps to pass only qualified calls to the agents. Some of the key features of our auto dialer software are live analytics and dashboard, answering machine detection, predictive dialer, progressive dialer, call scheduling, call monitoring, Robo dialer, and CRM integration. All these features empower meaningful conversation by making more calls in less time.”

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft provides cost-efficient, consistent VoIP Software, and services all over the world to meet the assorted business communication requirements effectively. Their simple, easy to use, and affordable VoIP products help make any business communication smooth and efficient. Having experience in numerous communication projects, they can quickly understand customer requirements and design products that are efficient as well as user friendly.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA: +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website: https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12850269-hodusoft-announced-hoduccs-auto-dialer-feature-for-insurance-industry.html