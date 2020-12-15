Atlant 3d Nanosystems Starts Collaboration with Sony Europe B.V. Research and Development Division

Copenhagen, Poland, 2020-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — ATLANT 3D Nanosystems, a revolutionary Danish deep-tech startup that created the first-ever most accurate and versatile atomic layer 3D printing technology for advanced materials development, prototyping and manufacturing of micro and nanodevices, now started collaborating with Sony Europe B.V. research and development division, in order to test and evaluate the ATLANT3D™ technology for various electronic micro-components. Also, ATLANT 3D received an investment from Sony after participating in Sony’s three-month Sony Startup Acceleration Program for early-stage startups.

ATLANT3D™ technology disrupts the existing 60 years of inflexible, expensive, and time-consuming processes of micro and nanofabrication. ATLANT 3D Nanofabricator™ enables smart & cost-efficient electronic materials, micro and nanodevice rapid prototyping in days, instead of months or years, outside of cleanrooms for innovators, scientists and engineers in industrial companies, SMEs & Academic R&D that work with prototyping & manufacturing of microdevices.

“Our vision is to democratise access to nanotechnology on a global scale, making it easily accessible to innovators enabling the creation of a new state-of-the-art electronics we haven’t even envisioned yet. Our Nanofabricator™ will make a paradigm shift to the market of microdevices and will find its implementation in the biomedical, aerospace, IoT, mobiles, communication, and quantum computing fields on Earth and beyond. We very much look forward to our collaboration and are very excited to welcome Sony as one of our investors.” said Maksym Plakhotnyuk, CEO & Founder of ATLANT 3D Nanosystems.

ABOUT ATLANT 3D NANOSYSTEMS:

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems is a deep-tech Danish start-up that develops unique advanced technologies for on-demand atomic layer 3D printing. The company was founded in 2018 by Dr Maksym Plakhotnyuk, Ivan Kundrata, and Prof. Dr Julien Bachmann. The company’s vision is to enable and inspire innovators, scientists and engineers on Earth and beyond with the first-ever material versatile atomic layer 3D printing technology. Its sophisticated solution consists of three proven technologies, atomic layer deposition, MEMS, and 3D printing, and it can rapidly accelerate material development and prototyping of micro-/nanodevices at a fraction of the current cost with previously impossible geometries. ATLANT 3D Nanosystems partnered up with more than 20 global leading research institutions and industrial companies to develop market-ready state-of-the-art atomic layer 3D printing technology and it is also funded by the EU Commission and the Innovation Fund Denmark.

