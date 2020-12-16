At a CAGR of 7.2% : Transplant Diagnostics Market projected to surpass $5.5 billion by 2025

Pune, India, 2020-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User (Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Number of Transplant Procedures

Technological Advancements in the Field of Transplant Diagnostics

Increasing Public-Private Funding for Target Research Activities

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Recent Developments (2016-2019):

In August 2019, Care Dx (US) acquired XynManagement (US) to simplify transplant quality tracking and waitlist management.

In March 2019, Hologic established a learning and experience center in Zaventem (Belgium) to create awareness among customers, healthcare professionals, and employees across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa about the benefits of diagnostic products, including transplant diagnostic products.

In February 2019, Care Dx (US) launched the Allosure for lung transplants.

In January 2018, F. Hoffman-LA Roche Limited (Switzerland) launched the Cobas Plasma Separation Card.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), Immucor, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Hologic, Inc. (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

The market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.