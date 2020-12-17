The Return of The Little Prince – Book that Changed a Life

Vero Beach, USA, 2020-Dec-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Return of the Little Prince may appear to be just a simple child-like story, or a sequel to the famous best-seller, written by the Author’s uncle the French Pilot-Writer, Antoine De Saint-Exupery, ‘The Little Prince,’ but hidden behind its simple words and child-like drawings is a True Story of Self-Transformation, a Guide for those who are seeking to find themselves and change their lives.

When Ysatis found that place of The Lonely Star, where that Power Center of Strength is, everything changed! She was so excited she wanted to share it with all seekers, with the whole world!

This is when she wrote The Return of The Little Prince to tell everyone they can also find that Place, where all questions are answered, all things are possible and made clear and from where anyone can make their dreams come true and have fame, fortune, love, success or whatever they dream to have in their life.

The Return of the Little Prince is that and more, for being a True Story of its Author’s Spiritual Quest and Successful Ending in Illumination – her guidance is also illumined and True.

Those who are searching for answers will certainly find this little book is not just easy reading and enjoying its many fun illustrations, for something is happening at the same time they enjoy it that is giving them a deep insight into life and themselves! And believe it or not, somehow or other, also a powerful jump-start on their own Personal Worldly or Spiritual Quest.

Shakespeare said it well, To Be or not to be, that’s the Question. So, all who want To Be, follow the best advice of those whose lives have truly changed for the Best and like Eastwood says, ‘Read it!’

To know how this little book changed a life, best advice comes in just two words, ‘Read It!’

About Little Prince:

Little Prince may appear to be just a simple child-like story, or a sequel to the famous best-seller, written by the Author’s uncle the French Pilot-Writer, Antoine De Saint-Exupery, ‘The Little Prince,’ but hidden behind its simple words and child-like drawings is a True Story of Self-Transformation, a Guide for those who are seeking to find themselves and change their lives. Ysatis De Saint-Simone is the founder and CEO of Little Prince.

Contact:

Ysatis De Saint-Simone

Seventh Angel Productions

P.O. Box 650045

Vero Beach, FL 32965

866-921-3470

seventhangel2007@gmail.com

https://www.ysatisdesaintsimone.com