Agricultural Robots Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

Global Agricultural Robots Market is anticipated to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2025 owing to the growing technological advancements in robotics that has increased the sale of agricultural robots. Agricultural robot, also known as agribot or agbotis used in farming to improve efficiency and reduce dependency on manual efforts. The agricultural robots are well-equipped with specialized arms, effectors and other tools. They also have the ability to connect WSNs (wireless sensors networks) and drones to collect large amounts of data.

Big data analytics will assist farmers to extract information from bulk data to improve farming and yield better output. The change observed in agricultural industry worldwide is expected to boost agricultural robots market with a CAGR of 24.07% in the forecast period.

The increasing population along with growing demand for food is generating need for high production of crops, which results in farmers opting for agricultural robots to enhance production. The agricultural robots are also progressively in demand since large number of population is shifting to urban areas for career options, thereby accelerating the demand for food. This has decreased workforce in the agricultural sector and has impacted the agricultural segment to a great extent. Hence, the adoption of agricultural robots has reduced the ineptitude of human labor conveniently. Moreover, agricultural robots come with benefits like reduced use of chemicals and pesticides and have the ability to perform in different environmental conditions.

The factors fueling the growth of agricultural robots industry are improved efficiency, cost-effectiveness resulting in reduced chemical usage. The farming activities like weed picking and spraying pesticides are adopted ways of modern farming which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, few challenges faced by agricultural robot market are limited awareness about agricultural robots among farmers and the inability of robots to match to human dexterity. Another factor adding to the restraints is high investments required for robots installation. Maintenance of agriculture robots being an expensive affair prevents the farmers from preference for robots. The high cost of robots followed by the rising advancements in technology is a major concern especially for the farmers in developing nations. The use of high definition cameras, obstacle sensors are expected to add to the features and abilities of agricultural robots, which may again inflate its price. However, the adoption of telematics sensors is predicted to be a potential opportunity for agricultural robots industry.

Agricultural Robot Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

UAV

Driverless tractor

Milking robots

Materials management

Agricultural Robot Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 -2025)

Field farming

Dairy management

Animal management

Soil management

Crop management

The key players in agricultural robots industry comprise of AGCO, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Clearpath Robotics, DeLaval, Deepfield Robotics, GEA Group, Harvest Automation, John Deere, and Lely.

Agricultural Robot Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 -2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Mexico

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

