Early Christmas Celebration Event at Baron Hotel Heliopolis Cairo

Cairo, Egypt, 2020-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — In recognition of the strong business and social relations that ties Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt and the Media People as well as Bloggers, an Early Christmas Celebration event was organized at “the Terrace Restaurant” Baron Hotel Heliopolis, Cairo to thank our success partners who supported our properties.

Mr Lucas William, General Manager of Baron Hotel Heliopolis, Cairo along with the Marketing team were present to welcome our esteemed guests from renowned publications, websites and prominent social media platforms.

Our exceptional newly French Pastry Chef Benoit added his expertise and passion and offered the guests his latest scrumptious Christmas themed pastries and savories where the invitees really loved.

The guests enjoyed the magnificent event at the Terrace Restaurant overlooking the Baron Empain Palace with a cozy ambience as well as meeting each other.

#BaronHotelsandResortsEgypt #BaronHotelHeliopolis #Baron #hotels #EarlyChristmasCelebration #EarlyChristmasCelebrationAtBaronHotelHeliopolisCairo #BaronPastry #TerraceRestaurant #ChristmasPastries #BaronSafeHaven

About Baron Hotel Heliopolis, Cairo, the founding Hotel is a first class corporate Hotel set in the most splendid area in Heliopolis overlooking the famous historical Baron Empain Palace. The hotel is set for an expansion and renovation plan to include 230 elegantly-furnished rooms, an array of dining options, a swimming pool with a tropical bar, a shopping arcade, and one of the best banquet rooms with a capacity of 600 guests.

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels