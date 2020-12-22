AI Chipset Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis, Profit Margin Analysis and Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 22, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global AI Chipset Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global artificial intelligence chipset market is projected to account for USD 59.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights, and expected to grow with 33.6% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Artificial intelligence chip is a dedicated component used in electronic and smart devices to run machine learning applications. Additionally, growing a large amount of data has increased the need for high speed processors and fast computing.

Key Players:

Advanced Micro Devices

Google

Intel Corporation

Baidu

Graphcore

Qualcomm Technologies

Apple

Mythic

Huawei Technologies

Xilinx

Growth Drivers:

Owing to the growing application of AI technology from smartphones to automotive industry, the adoption of AI chipsets is increasing extensively. In addition, growing number of smart homes and smart cities projects across the globe is widely providing growth opportunities to the AI chipsets market. The demand for high-speed processors is increasing due to a rise in data complexity, thereby, expected to drive the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market growth over the forecast period.

The rapid adoption of AI chipset in the consumer electronics industry due to the growing demand for high-speed processors. Different types of semiconductors/hardware are being launched by using deep learning and machine learning in artificial intelligence technology. AI-enabled devices are widely used across various industries, especially in consumer electronics which is expected to provide new opportunities in the semiconductor industry. Adoption of AI technology for high-speed processors helps to reduce operational as well as maintenance costs across various industries which are expected to drive the market growth in the next few years.

Workload Domain Outlook:

Training

Inference

Computing Technology Outlook:

Cloud AI Computing

Edge AI Computing

Vertical Outlook:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail & E-Commerce

Marketing

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest market share of over 39.0% in terms of revenue. This high revenue market share is attributed to the presence of a large number of tech giants for AI chipsets in U.S. In addition, high purchasing power, growing demand for advanced featured smart devices along with high investment for developing infrastructure by government and rising number of smart home projects are key factors estimated to drive the regional market growth.

