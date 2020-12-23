Sleep with a View of Legacy at Baron Hotel Heliopolis Cairo’s Newly Renovated Rooms

Cairo, Egypt, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — A Magnificent view is all what you need for a perfect stay. Baron Hotel Heliopolis Cairo instantly went through room renovations to give the property an exclusive look. The renovation started in the new building extension to make the elegantly furnished rooms appropriate and outstanding for our guests.

The whole building have been renovated enjoying a breathtaking view of the Baron Empain Palace. A view that is full of legacy, exceptional services and a location in the heart of Heliopolis reflects the most perfect staycation anyone can experience.

To guarantee maximum comfort and luxury, the New Extension Rooms Building have been totally renewed with White Launderable 100% Egyptian cotton bed linens, duvet, pillows, towels and bathrobes. The decorative pillow setting along with being really soft and warm, reflects the simple elegance of the bed and declares extreme relaxation. Since Baron Hotels and Resorts Egypt care about the importance of good sleep for their guests, the mattress is custom designed to fit their needs to provide them competitive sleeping experience. With the glorious scenery of Baron Empain Palace, you can have your in room dining that is available 24 hours. Connected and nonsmoking rooms are available to suit your requirements.

With the completion of the new extension’s renovation, Baron Hotel Heliopolis main building will focus of a similar renovation project, aiming at offering the highest quality of accommodation.

Enjoy a spectacular view and a warm comforting stay with at our newly renovated rooms in Baron Hotel Heliopolis Cairo.

About Baron Hotel Heliopolis, Cairo, it is the founding Hotel, a first class corporate Hotel set in the most splendid area in Heliopolis overlooking the famous historical Baron Empain Palace. The hotel is set for an expansion and renovation plan to include 230 elegantly-furnished rooms, an array of dining options, a swimming pool with a tropical bar, a shopping arcade, and one of the best banquet rooms with a capacity of 600 guests.

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels.