Breathtaking Bird Eye View for Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh Beach

Sahl Hasheesh, Egypt, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — It’s not only about the place, it’s all about nature, serenity and tranquility of this magnificent place. Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh, a luxury hotel in the heart of the Red Sea, a piece of heaven where all the guests are overwhelmed with and a safe haven for weary travelers.

A view like this shows the beauty of the sandy beach, white cabanas, and the sound of the waves as well as the magical shades of the blue sea that soothes the soul. The hotel is so inviting to all people like honeymooners, families, couples, kids along with elderlies, due to all the facilities that the place offer from room types, restaurants, entertainment and many more that make the guests extremely happy.

Come and have a soothing retreat by the luxury of the palace, the magnificence of nature, the relaxing view of the sea, the warm sandy beach, the appetizing food and above all this the outstanding services offered by the Baron Palace Sahl Hasheesh team with love and smile. Email us on reservation@baronhotels.com or call us on 0224199207 or 0224199206

About Baron Palace Resort Sahl Hasheesh is the latest addition to complement the company’s eminent profile. It is a unique five-star luxury palace-concept Resort comprising of 645 rooms, suites and royal suites with private swimming pools and butler service, in addition to swim-up rooms. This state-of-the-art gigantic project features 12 restaurants and bars as well as a number of MICE facilities, accommodating major events, all to make it a landmark destination.

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels