Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Baron Resort Sharm el Sheikh

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — “It starts to look like Christmas”. Baron Resort Sharm el Sheikh celebrated the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony among their guests in the lobby through lighting the Christmas tree and decorating it, along with a mini choir and some entertainment show to cheer up the resident children. The entire team made a splendid effort to entertain the guests and made them feel the Christmas spirit at the Resort. The ceremony also included a mini speech for Mr. Wael Walli the Hotel General Manager where he mentioned that “The Festive season is a time for celebration, enjoyment and goodwill. When the chilling wind blows and howls around the world, you will find an atmosphere of warmth from our sunshine, cheer and friendliness in the comforting surroundings of the Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” The guests had a great time and they had photos with the entertainment team, Christmas tree and the Santa Clause and appreciated the Baron Resort team for this wonderful memorable day.

About Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh is the five-star luxury hotel and is perfectly located in the aqua oasis of Ras Nasrani, one of the most famous water sports and diving locations worldwide. The 100,000m2 property consists of 360 beautifully-appointed rooms, suites and royal suites with private swimming pools and butler service, amidst 80,000m2 of exotic landscaping stretched over 600m of a private sandy beach.

About Baron Hotels & Resorts Egypt is an Egyptian leading hotel management group that has established an outstanding reputation for hospitality excellence since 1980 with one thing in mind: delivering luxury experiences. The boutique chain received numerous international awards throughout the years, from different renowned travel and corporate organizations from the UK, including Thomas Cook and Thomson and from Germany, including TUI and Studiousus, as well as the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. It is annually recognized by international organizations such as Trip advisor, Holiday check and Top Hotels.