Arabic Language Day at Baron Resort Sharm el Sheikh

Posted on 2020-12-23 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, 2020-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — “Bel Logha El Arabia El Fos-ha” Baron Resort Sharm el Sheikh Hotel’s Animation Team organized a mini Arabic Lesson to the guests to teach them some Arabic Words in recognition to the Arabic Language Day. This great initiative is created to promote for the Arabic Language among the Guests

#BaronHotelsAndResortsEgypt#BaronResortSharmElSheikh#BaronSafeHaven#Beyond#RedSea#SharmElSheikh#Arabic#ArabicLanguageDay#ArabicDay#BaronHotelsandResortsEgyptLovesTheirGuests

